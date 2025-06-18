Trump/MAGA Crisis; Iran Bombing Leads MAGA Stars to Declare War on HIM
Politicians hide themselves away. They only started the war. Why should they go out to fight? They leave that role to the poor - Black Sabbath, "War Pigs"
UPDATE: Trump’s done it, he’s dropped “BOMBS” on Iran’s nuclear sites.
Quick Analysis: The most craven, paid Trump whores (ex: Charlie Kirk) ditched their opposition before bombs landed. To be expected. What I’m looking at—and think will leads to a MAGA rupture—is how 3 groups react: 1) true isolationists (Rep. Massie); 2) RW entertainers (ex: Candace O…