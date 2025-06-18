UPDATE: Trump’s done it, he’s dropped “BOMBS” on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Quick Analysis: The most craven, paid Trump whores (ex: Charlie Kirk) ditched their opposition before bombs landed. To be expected. What I’m looking at—and think will leads to a MAGA rupture—is how 3 groups react: 1) true isolationists (Rep. Massie); 2) RW entertainers (ex: Candace O…