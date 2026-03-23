Cliff’s Note: They want you to look away. Every week, another outrage rolls by — diplomatic disasters, power grabs, decisions made in your name — and by Monday the cycle’s already moved on.

We don’t look away. And neither should you.

Blue Amp Media delivers the sharp, no-BS progressive analysis you won’t find anywhere else. Right now, we’re offering 25% off paid subscriptions because the people still paying attention are exactly who we need.

Not ready to pay? Subscribe for free. We’d rather have you here than not.

Don’t look away.

Subscribe now at 25% off →

— Cliff

By David Shuster

It is a rare and singular talent to turn one of history’s gravest tragedies into a cheap and shallow punchline. But Donald Trump, in a performance that can only be described as a masterclass in political cringe, accomplished this feat in the White House Oval Office. Facing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan, Old Man Orange reached for Pearl Harbor —as if it were a prop in a flimsy and awful TV show, and not the historic December morning in 1941 when Japan’s surprise attack killed thousands and brought the United States into the global maelstrom of World War II.

Share

Trump had been asked by a reporter about why Japan and other U.S. allies had received no advance notice of the U.S.-Israel assault on Iran.

“We didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise,” he said. “Who knows better about surprise than Japan, OK? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK? Right?”

There was some laughter from some White House staff in the room. Trump then added, “you believe in surprise, I think, much more so than us.”

Leave a comment

The effect on anyone with a functioning front temporal lobe was instantaneous: shock, disbelief, and a sense of dread. Prime Minister Takaichi, schooled in diplomacy and etiquette, widened her eyes, shifted in her chair, and appeared to take a deep breath. She kept her arms crossed and did not speak. One could almost see her mental gears grinding. Does Trump really think this is funny?

And never mind Trump invoking one of the most painful chapters in U.S.-Japan history, here is the absurdity: Trump’s analogy is historically asinine. Pearl Harbor did not exemplify clever surprise tactics. It awakened a “sleeping giant” — an industrial, military, and moral colossus that proceeded to crush Japan in a relentless campaign that ended in total defeat, firebombings, and atomic devastation. To invoke this historical moment as justification for keeping allies uninformed about military action in Iran is not just wrong; it is spectacularly wrong. It is like citing the eruption of Vesuvius to defend poor plumbing.

Trump, blissfully unaware of the historical and human context, smiled as if he had delivered a punchline worthy of applause.

Yet any observer with even the faintest grasp of history or common sense could sense the room contracting, as though the very air had thickened with the weight of grotesque absurdity.

Pearl Harbor matters. It is a moment seared into the collective memory of nations, a lesson in hubris, intelligence failures, and the brutal arithmetic of war. Japan’s gamble did not win admiration; it triggered the inexorable machinery of American industrial and military power. To wield it casually, to draw an analogy meant to justify secrecy and unilateralism, is an act of breathtaking idiocy. History, which often endures, must have paused and sighed in that moment, mortified.

Share

Even by Trumpian standards — standards which often resemble a carnival freak show more than the office of the U.S. presidency — this was exceptional. Trump turned solemnity into slapstick, partnership into performance, and one of the gravest attacks in modern history into a bad joke, all to somehow boost Trump’s grotesque ego. Diplomacy, trust, and decency were not merely strained; they were stomped into the carpet.

For the prime minister of Japan, her staff, and the citizens of Japan, the incident was surreal.

Leave a comment

Indeed for anybody else with a functioning brain, the embarrassment radiated off Trump like heat from a dying sun, leaving the oval office in a haze of awkwardness so intense it might have been measurable in joules.

In the annals of diplomatic gaffes, this moment will endure — not for insight or even for its audacity, but rather for the sheer, unrelieved horror of it. A prime minister of a proud, educated nation that is a dependable U.S. ally, was confronted by a spectacle so graceless that history itself seemed to flinch. And those of us fortunate enough to possess even a modicum of basic brain functioning, could only sit back, helpless, and shiver at the calamity of it all.

Yes, Trump will persist, and the world will continue to endure him. But some days, some moments, are so painfully ill-conceived that they deserve to be remembered.

History is not a joke. Alliances are built on trust not theatrics. And Trump’s Pearl Harbor analogy was beyond absurd. It was offensive. It was historically illiterate. And, above all, it was agonizingly, excruciatingly, cringeworthy.

Subscribe now at 25% off →

Buy us a coffee!

MORE FROM BLUE AMP MEDIA