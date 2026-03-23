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Jennifer Appel's avatar
Jennifer Appel
5h

The worst of the worst, let’s deport him.

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Steven Stratton's avatar
Steven Stratton
3h

Donald John Trump is in full-blown dementia and lacks any social filter. Not that he ever had one as a psychopathic narcissist. Worse yet, Congress on both sides does not have the chutzpah to remove him from office and stop this madness. WTF

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