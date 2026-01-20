Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
4h

Dan’s article was straight to the point. Trump’s techbros want Greenland’s rare earth minerals, sovereignty be damned. Trump”s letter shows everyone he is a superannuated spoilt brat with the impatience of a toddler. It is both embarrassing and dangerous for him to be threatening war because the Nobel committee would not indulge Trump and his lies.

Reply
Share
Tim's avatar
Tim
2h

Larry, your correct on one point, the timeline of the Ukraine war. Putin plays Trump like a fine fiddle, just like Trump plays his MAGA cultist. Things you didn’t mention that Obama & Biden never did that Trump did do is an insurrection on the capitol of the United States and a coup, Trump is a 34 time felon, Biden & Obama are not, other things Biden and Obama aren’t to Trump, sexual predator, lying every time he opens his mouth, corrupt and continues to make himself rich at the country’s expense, stupidest president of all time. Sticking his name on everything because he’s a psychopathic narcissist, killing innocent Americans. Surprised to see Biden or Obama in the Epstein files , Trump is, Biden and Obama never invaded a country for its oil ( Venezuela), they never bankrupted 4 casinos, never been impeached twice, understood how tariffs work and taxed the people of America, so I guess the one thing Trump did was come into office after Ukraine was invaded, and also wrote and received love letters from N. K, Kim which neither of Biden nor Obama got. So best of luck with your hero who wants to dismantle NATO, like he did the DOJ and other important agencies that were instituted to protect this country. And yes, I did graduate 2nd grade.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture