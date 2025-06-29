So Much for That Nobel Peace Prize for Trump
He claims victory, demands peace, dares Iran, curses out/threatens Israel and Iran, all in one week--after he walked away from a deal that would've prevented all of this
You have to wonder what the men behind him were thinking then…and now
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