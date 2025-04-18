BLUE LETTER

CLIFF’S NOTE: RFK Jr. Dabbled In EUGENICS With COVID. With Autism, The Loon Is Back

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—when not feeding his cerebellum to a friendly feather duster worm—isn’t just peddling junk science about vaccines and autism—he’s reviving the ugliest ghosts of world history. His claims that vaccines cause autism and that there's an “aut…