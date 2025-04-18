RFK JR's "Dangerous & Insidious" LIES about Autism Smack Of Nazi Eugenics
I'm inferior? Who's inferior? Yeah, we need to check the interior/Of the system that cares about only one culture/And that is why/We gotta take the power back- Rage Against The Machine
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CLIFF’S NOTE: RFK Jr. Dabbled In EUGENICS With COVID. With Autism, The Loon Is Back
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—when not feeding his cerebellum to a friendly feather duster worm—isn’t just peddling junk science about vaccines and autism—he’s reviving the ugliest ghosts of world history. His claims that vaccines cause autism and that there's an “aut…