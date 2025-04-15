Field Notes from the Second American Revolution
Trump, Musk, Bannon, Flynn, and Project 2025's Kevin Roberts are actively transforming the structure of our government. When, and how, will we fight back?
The phrase “Second American Revolution” has been in popular currency almost since the original American Revolution ended. Thomas Jefferson believed his victory in the election of 1800 comprised a Second American Revolution. High school history books categorize the War of 1812 as the Second American Revolution. Emin…