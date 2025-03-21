MORE TERRIBLE NEWS FOR ELON MUSK: The Dirty Little Secret "Freaking Him Out"
“Chippin’ around, kick my brains ‘round the floor / These are the days — it never rains but it pours …” - Queen & David Bowie
Blue Letter: Elon-Total Dope or Ketamine Cracked?…Both?
Elon Musk’s life right now is much like a Tesla—the wheels have come bouncing off, the steering wheel detached mid-turn and the recall notice was tweeted out by a Nazi who’s committed two armed robberies since Trump pardoned him for January 6th.
The man once hailed as a real-life Tony Stark is now …