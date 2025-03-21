Blue Letter: Elon-Total Dope or Ketamine Cracked?…Both?

Elon Musk’s life right now is much like a Tesla—the wheels have come bouncing off, the steering wheel detached mid-turn and the recall notice was tweeted out by a Nazi who’s committed two armed robberies since Trump pardoned him for January 6th.

The man once hailed as a real-life Tony Stark is now …