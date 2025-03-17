Trump Defies Judge: IIlegally, Dangerously Goes Forward With Mass Deportation
There's treasure for the taking, for any hard-working man Who will make his home in the American Land - Bruce Springsteen
Blue Letter Main Story: Hearts Of Darkness
Cliff’s Note: Cruel “King” Trump Descends Deeper Into Fascist Abyss
Donald Trump’s never exactly been a fan of the rule of law. You know, the whole checks and balances thing? It’s as relevant to him as real hair. Or Tiffany.
But even by his authoritarian-curious standards, this is next-level terrifying: his admi…