Friends, I’m going to level with you. Independent media isn’t a luxury anymore—it’s the last firebreak between us and the authoritarian bonfire being built for 2026.

That’s why Blue Amp exists.

That’s why journalists like David Shuster—unbought, unbossed, and absolutely unafraid—are the beating heart of what we do. We’re building a network of independent voices, amplifying the good, exposing the bad, and telling the truth so bluntly that Harry Truman would grin and say, “I don’t give them hell—I tell the truth and they think it’s hell.”

That’s our mission. And we can’t do any of it without you.

So this Black Blue Friday, instead of giving people more cheap plastic garbage made in China, how about giving them a membership in the movement determined to liberate this country from the idiocracy of the last ten years? Think VE Day or VJ Day—but powered by everyday Americans deciding they’ve had enough.

You get 50% off every membership and 25% off all merch, and trust me—we’ve got big things coming. Including a tell-all series where Shuster and I NAME NAMES and expose the elites who dragged us into this mess.

There’s never been a better—or more patriotic—time to join.

The Founders assumed we’d stay informed. They built this thing believing it could be the best hope the world has ever seen. It still can be.

Let’s renew that hope. Let’s save our democracy—together.