Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ajhview's avatar
Ajhview
6h

ICE is not redeemable. It is evil from the leaders to the agents. Shut it down.

Reply
Share
Victoria Pawlick's avatar
Victoria Pawlick
6h

It is fantasy to believe you can reform a brutal, lawless, paramilitary organization whose mandate is to oppress the public and serve the dictatorial whims of the administration. DHS, CBP and ICE need to be dismantled and rebuilt from the ground up. Dems in Congress who think otherwise are either completely out of touch with public sentiment or intentionally collaborating with the regime for personal reasons.

Reply
Share
2 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture