This debut episode of Deep Dive with Ellie Leonard set the tone for what this series will be: methodical, humane, and relentlessly evidence-driven. Ellie walked viewers through how citizen journalists are uncovering what institutions missed—or ignored—in the Epstein files, emphasizing receipts over rumors and collaboration over clout. Drawing on her background in transcribing major investigative journalism projects, Ellie explained how emails, financial records, and contemporaneous journals reveal patterns of abuse, institutional complicity, and deliberate inaction. The episode balanced hard investigative detail with ethical guardrails, stressing survivor protection, accuracy, and the risks journalists now face simply for telling documented truths.
Key Takeaways
Citizen journalism matters: Millions of independent eyes can uncover connections that official investigations overlook or suppress.
“Receipts” are everything: Emails, contemporaneous journals, bank records, and file metadata matter more than speculation or viral claims.
Financial institutions enabled abuse: Patterns in banking records—especially at JPMorgan—point to ignored red flags tied to sex trafficking.
Survivor credibility is reinforced by records: Early journals and FBI reports validate accounts long dismissed or buried.
Disinformation is a real threat: AI-generated images and misread documents can damage credibility and must be rigorously checked.
Journalists are being targeted: Mishandled DOJ file releases and unredacted materials pose legal and personal risks to reporters and researchers.
THANKS TO ALL WHO SUPPORTED THIS FIRST SHOW
