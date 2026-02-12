Donate to support our mission!

by Lawrence Winnerman

A former FBI Special Agent posts a warning. Releasing the Epstein files, he says, would unleash “a Pandora’s Box of national security threats and geopolitical ramifications unlike anything seen before in American history.”

Pandora’s Box.

The phrasing is deliberate. It’s meant to sound grave. A callback to one of our most foundational myths—the danger so great, so chaotic that even contemplating it is nigh unto suicide. As though what sits inside those files is so destabilizing that opening them would endanger the republic itself.

But that framing assumes something that millions of Americans, including me, no longer believe: that the current order is worth protecting.

Pandora’s Box?

Fuck it.

Bring on the dancing horses.*

Because let’s be honest about what we are actually living inside: systematic rape. Pedophiles. Power. Abuse.

This is already a circus. A disgusting, haunted circus with more rings of hell than Dante’s Inferno. A vulgar, seamy carnival of power, money, and impunity. It is grotesque and predatory and corrupt at a scale so vast that polite language feels obscene.

We are not talking about an accounting error, or a blowjob from an intern, or missing minutes on tape. Those kinds of scandals seem quaint and somehow archaic at this moment.

Who wouldn’t trade a thousand Trumps for a stained blue dress right about now?

We are talking about a network orbiting a man who trafficked underage girls to powerful men. We are talking about proximity between billionaires, politicians, financiers, media moguls—people who shape policy and markets and wars—and a convicted sex offender who somehow moved through elite society like more than a favored guest—like a ringleader. Like the circus master.

And the real fear, buried inside that “Pandora’s Box” warning, isn’t that crimes occurred. We already know that they did.

The fear from the elite is what happens if the full web of crimes becomes visible.

Especially because that full web of crimes reveals the Machiavellian spiders feeding on the rest of us at the center of our current downfall: The Epstein Class.

I didn’t come up with the name Epstein Class, and it isn’t a partisan label. But it describes a global network of interconnected massive wealth, and we are all living in the world they have created.

The Epstein Class is the interlocking ecosystem of billionaires, corporate titans, political leaders across parties, financial institutions, media power brokers, and institutional gatekeepers whose wealth and influence insulated them from scrutiny — and whose reflex, when exposure looms, is to preserve the system rather than submit it to truth.

They are not united by ideology. They are united by insulation—and that insulation is power.

For decades, many of us believed in partisan comity and incremental reform. I did. I was raised liberal, but pragmatic. I believed capitalism could be ethical if regulated. I believed institutions, though flawed, ultimately corrected themselves. I believed the American Dream was dented, not broken.

But what we are confronting now is not a flaw. It is an operating system that has been hacked by megabankers and techbros to work against the rest of us. Talk about enshittification—this is us discovering that Frankenstein’s monster is real and hell-bent on killing us all.

This is what happens when shareholder primacy becomes moral doctrine. When Milton Friedman’s theory—that corporations exist to maximize profit above all else—mutates into a worldview that treats everything as extractable. Labor. Land. Public trust. Democracy itself.

The Epstein Class doesn’t just rape people. It doesn’t just rape children. They rape the earth. They rape communities of their small farms and good-paying jobs. They rape families of their life savings through financial games that socialize risk and privatize gain. They rape public institutions of legitimacy.

Their pedophilia is not an aberration. It is a proof of concept. It proves their mindset: we are above consequences.

And when that mindset fuses with global capital, political access, and media influence, you don’t just get a scandal.

You get an entire class of people.

Pandora’s Box?!

Bring on the dancing horses, wherever they may roam.

Because the world order as currently arranged has been rearranging us for decades.

Housing out of reach for tens of millions. Healthcare bankrupting families. Wages stagnant while executive compensation explodes. Entire regions hollowed out in the name of efficiency. Endless geopolitical brinkmanship justified as strategic necessity while ordinary people pay the cost.

Stability, we are told, must be preserved.

But preserved for whom?

“It’s time to move on.”

— Donald Trump

That was said during one of the earlier waves of renewed attention around the files. A call for forward momentum. For national focus. Definitely not accountability on his part.

“Americans are over the Epstein case… we need to move on.”

— Rep. Carlos Giménez

A fatigue argument. People are tired. Uh huh. I know what they’re tired of, and it ain’t discovering that all the whispered conspiracies seem to actually be real.

“We’re moving on from that.”

— Karoline Leavitt

Administrative closure. A pivot to other priorities. An articulated wish, maybe.

But notice what none of those statements address: legitimacy.

When elite proximity to a child sex trafficker becomes a footnote instead of a rupture, legitimacy erodes.

When disclosure is framed as a national security threat rather than a moral necessity, legitimacy erodes.

When billionaires and politicians move seamlessly through scandals that would destroy ordinary people, legitimacy erodes.

The Epstein Class hopes this cycles out of public consciousness. That the news churn buries it. That we accept partial transparency, curated document releases, redactions so thick they function as theater.

They hope we will equate silence with stability.

But something has shifted — and it isn’t fringe radicalism. This isn’t left versus right anymore. It’s human versus anti-human.

Protecting billionaires over justice for women and children is anti-human.

Designing financial systems that reward extraction over flourishing is anti-human.

Allowing corporate power and political authority to merge into a self-protecting aristocracy is anti-human.

If the full exposure of the Epstein Class network destabilizes that arrangement, maybe destabilization is overdue. Maybe it’s time to choose the humans, and humanity, over power and money and technology.

Pandora’s Box?!

Bring on the dancing horses wherever they may roam

Shiver and say the words of every lie you’ve heard

If the truth rearranges the world order, then perhaps the world order was arranged around corruption in the first place.

We do not need literal fire, of course, to burn down this current world order. But we do need legal reckoning at historic scale. We need prosecutions where crimes occurred. We need transparency that is not filtered through institutional self-preservation. We need structural reforms that sever the seamless pipeline between wealth and immunity.

History remembers the Robber Barons. It remembers Teapot Dome. It remembers Watergate. Those moments forced recalibration.

The Epstein Class may be the reckoning of an era defined by unregulated corporatism and elite insulation.

The question is not whether disclosure will cause discomfort. It will. IT MUST.

The question is whether we are willing to accept that discomfort as the price of legitimacy restored.

Because the alternative—the real Pandora’s Box—is a society where the public no longer believes the law applies equally. Where wealth is indistinguishable from absolution. Where crimes at the top are absorbed as background noise.

That is not stability, it is deep decay.

We are not afraid of the dancing horses. We are afraid of a system so corrupt that truth feels like catastrophe.

If opening the files fully exposes the unredacted architecture of the Epstein Class, then let it be exposed. Let reputations fall where they must. Let institutions that cannot survive sunlight be rebuilt or replaced.

The world has already been fucked by the powerful.

Now comes the part where they answer for it.

And if that means the spectacle becomes undeniable—if the carnival lights come fully on and the headless horses start dancing—so be it.

At least then we will all finally be looking at the same thing.

