Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Dana DuBois
7h

You know I'm beaming about the Echo & the Bunnymen reference...

Reply
Share
Susan Rose's avatar
Susan Rose
6h

There must be long overdue accountability. I have said many times that the corruption in this administration is far reaching and goes deeper than we can imagine. It ties in totally with the Epstein criminal activity. We are looking at decades of widespread corruption encompassing all sectors - big business, big money, finance industry and politics on a worldwide level. Learning some of what has been revealed in the released Epstein files is so appalling, so unimaginable, so horrific that it is crippling. If these are the files they released, what the hell are they hiding in the unreleased files??? And I realize it is not just trump and his regime at fault here, but do not be fooled - they are key players from the word go. Think about it, it explains a great deal - the unending support of billionaires and big business, the conflict of interest investments around the world, the buddy of Putin, the stifling of free speech, the endless cruelty and lack of humanity, the purging of people they seem lesser. It all comes together and is understandable when the Epstein files surfaced. They are twisted, privileged, power hungry, evil and money hungry. No matter what the effects are, it's more than time to make the real criminals pay for their crimes. No more I'm above the law because I can buy my way through life.

Reply
Share
3 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture