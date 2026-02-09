Make a one-time donation

by Cliff Schecter

Trump Isn’t the Disease — He’s the Delivery System

Donald Trump isn’t a lone wolf. He’s a front man. Behind him—and all around him—is a classless, venal, vicious crop of billionaire predators who feast on jobs, pensions, and democracy, and this week they all popped their domes out of their holes at the same time.

For years, we’ve been sold a comforting fairy tale: America’s worst predators come in different species. There are those predators; sex traffickers, monsters, villains in Netflix documentaries and then there are these predators; the respectable ones in fleece vests who “optimize” companies, “disrupt” democracy, and somehow always end up with your pension money in their carry-on.

Beside rolled-up tinfoil sporting someone else’s cocaine. I mean, c’mon, they they totally have no idea how it got there!

This week blew the lie straight to hell that those with bloodlust for bankrupting their neighbors and our country are different than those who prey on young girls. The only difference is we’ve allowed the first to become respectable since the Reagan days (remember when they were called “corporate raiders?” Private equity sounds so much more studious. Kinder).

It turns, out destroying people’s lives and livelihoods with no allegiance to anything but your own wealth and power is always evil. So it turns out, it’s the same guys. Same billionaires. Same vibes. Same moral black hole—just different crimes on different days.

Meet the Real Super-Predators

Not street criminals. Not migrants. Not protesters. The real predators wear bespoke suits, run private equity funds, and treat American workers as something they’d wipe off their Prada brushed leather lace-up shoes.

Let’s begin with the man who somehow became a social connector for some of the most powerful creeps on Earth: Jeffrey Epstein. The newly resurfaced photo of Mark Zuckerberg—risking it all without his protective pigeon poop on his nose—dining with Epstein isn’t about canceling Zuck for a bad RSVP from years ago. It’s about reminding people that Epstein wasn’t some fringe oddball lurking on the margins—he was a network node. A guy who moved easily among the same elites who now control your information diet, your job security, and your democracy.

Epstein didn’t crash these parties. He was the party. And nobody accidentally keeps ending up at the same parties unless the guest list tells you something ugly and true. Melinda Gates has had just a few things to say about that very topic—and her ex-husband—lately.

Then there’s Elon Musk, the world’s richest chub-bot, internet reply guy. This week alone we’ve got Musk’s Paris office reportedly raided over Grok’s propensity for “creating sexualized images of women and children.” Ahh, Grok, his “free speech” AI that mostly seems designed to mainline disinformation directly into our eyeballs when not calling itself "MechaHitler" and thinking up strategies for a 1000-Year Reich that might make it beyond year 12 this time.

And then there were the Epstein files showing Musk essentially begging to get onto Epstein’s island. Seriously, the human form of Apartheid granted its wish to be a real boy proves that “edgelord genius” might just be another way of saying “noxious monopoly man with whom pedophiles don’t even want to share oxygen.”

And once you start pulling the thread, the sweater comes apart fast. Howard Lutnick—Wall Street big shot, Trump megadonor, and part of of Trump’s “Epstein cabinet” as Senator Jon Ossoff recently put it—bought his house from Epstein’s trust. Right next door to Epstein. “Six to eight steps away” in fact, according to Lutnick in a video dripping with slime that has him discussing massages with his wife at Epstein’s place.

Because nothing says “totally normal billionaire real estate transaction” like wiring money to the estate of a convicted sex trafficker.

Meanwhile Peter Thiel shows up on taped conversations between Epstein and Ehud Barak, who is alleged to have horrifically beaten and taken advantage of young girls he procured via Epstein. As for Thiel, the sweaty, truculent oligarch openly contemptuous of democracy can be found in the files in a 2014 email from Epstein stating, "that was fun, see you in 3 weeks." And another in 2018 suggesting "Dec visit me Caribbean."

That would be Epstein Island. Did he visit him? Who knows. Did he get together with Epstein? I dunno, what does “that was fun, see you in 3 weeks” mean to you? This is all to remind us, lest we forget, that this isn’t just a handful of creeps—it’s a transnational boys’ club where money, power, and absolute moral rot share the same Slack channel.

Part of the same cabal of capricious, rapacious rot is Jeff Bezos, who found $75MM in his sofa (when JD Vance wasn’t lying face down on it) for a Melania Trump documentary nobody asked for, nobody wanted, and nobody saw. Directed by Epstein-files star, Brett Ratner.

Bezos spent $50MM on his second wedding, annoying the entirety of Italy so he and his wife and all the body parts they didn’t begin their lives with could tie the knot. But he couldn’t find the cash to keep The Washington Post—of Watergate and The Pentagon Papers—flush, so he just destroyed one of the our most historic and once-important newspapers by firing one-third of its staff. All to kiss Trump’s ass, which he’s had his tongue inserted in since election day, and seemingly has it jabbed so far up he can tell you what Trump had for breakfast.

They Prey on Jobs, Pensions, and Democracy

Here’s the part Democrats should tattoo on their foreheads so they don’t screw this up: These are Superpredators, in every sense of the word. These are the people who hollow out companies, loot pensions, buy influence, crush unions, and then fund politicians who promise to blame someone else.

If they’re not preying on young girls, they’re preying on our economy, my house, your right to control your body. Maybe all of the above. Because they are the same gross, gilded, gauche, grouping of human pestilence that’s been with us since the dawn of time.

The private equity guys who gut companies and torch pensions. The monopoly men who jack up prices, crush competition, and then buy off regulators. The billionaires who prey on your benefits, your wages, your future—and on young girls—because when you believe rules are for other people, you stop distinguishing between crimes.

People become inputs. Bodies become commodities. Democracy becomes an inconvenience. Monopolies will fund ICE. Billionaires will sponsor child rape.

And floating above all of this like a weepy, sweaty, Truth-Social-diarrhea-spewing carnival barker is Donald Trump—the frontman for America’s Superpredators. Trump didn’t just know Epstein; he shows up in The Epstein Files more times than he does in his own books he didn’t write. He’s connected himself to young girls with his pageants where he peeked in on them changing, if you don’t wanna believe the Epstein files claims.

Why They Love Trump

Trump breaks norms so they don’t have to. He attacks regulators, courts, journalists, and civil servants. He clears the field for exactly the kind of extraction these parasites have perfected for decades. Trump built a political movement that serves men like him. And them.

Yet, Trump is the mascot. These guys are the owners.

They control information, attack democracy, wreck your financial well-being, and then scream about “freedom” while picking your pockets and shredding the Constitution with Elon Musk’s ketamine-fueled chainsaw. Or Zuckerberg’s disinformation algorithm that creates unique realities. Like the one where Zuck isn’t still a little Harvard incel worshipping women who wouldn’t be caught dead with this gangly, gangrenous chud.

It’s Monopoly, but the rules are rigged and the board is on fire. And it is attacking our democracy on behalf of Trump through disinformation, undermining elections, pushing Trump to invade Greenland and start a war with our allies so they have space for their AI data-centers, which I’m sure will be used for the public good.

They are pure evil. The slime from Ghostbusters that gains strength from anger. They should be regulated and taxed into oblivion. Taken on directly like we’re seeing in Spain, France, and other actual, ya know, democracies. Or they’ll end our democracy and an economy that even allows mere millionaires to afford things like childcare, college for their kids, a decent life.

They’re like vampires. And it’s like a Blade comic. We’re fighting a hidden, decadent, and parasitic criminal underworld that manipulates society. Corporate corruption on an unbelievable scale, with untouchable, mostly right-wing elites at the helm. A degenerate subculture operating in modern techno-vulture-capitalism.

Now would be a good time to stop them, before it’s too late.

Oh, Democratic Leadershippp…

This is the easiest message of all time if our Democratic leaders don’t step on a rake, which, sadly, is at best a 50-50 proposition (and I’m being super kind):

Here it goes: The same villains. The same system. The same victims. The Epstein files aren’t gossip—they’re a roadmap. Follow the money. Follow the power. Call these guys what they are: Superpredators in tailored suits who think they’re untouchable.

Then do the one thing they fear more than exposure, and the one thing that can save our democracy—take their fucking power away.

Here’s the bottom line: this fight isn’t just about Trump. It’s whether a handful of billionaire predators get to keep looting the country as the rest of us argue over scraps.

