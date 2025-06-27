Billionaire Jeff Bezos Rented Venice-Owning the World Ain't Enough
“I fight authority, authority always wins. Well, I’ve been doing it since I was a young kid. I’ve come out grinnin’.” — John Mellencamp, “Authority Song”
When Billionaires Play House, the World Pays the Price
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