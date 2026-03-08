Blue Amp Media

James
James
2h

When I was in the army, the prevailing ethos was that your duty is to the Constitution, the soldier on your left, and the soldier on your right. Whatever their beliefs may be. Because if you don't have that, you don't have an army. You have a rumble. You don't have to look lie those two soldiers, sound like them, pray like them, or even LIKE them. But they're your responsibility, and you are theirs. Thats' the only way you all survive.

Greg McCann
2h

Framing the Iran war as a holy war, one that adheres to a minority religious view of end times prophecy, violates the Constitution’s separation of church and state. Military officers are obliged to not comply with unconstitutional orders. At the very least, the religious right’s love of religion-based exemptions, even in the military, means that military members who don’t share that Apocalyptic view should be exempt from participating in a holy war.

