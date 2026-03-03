Cliff’s Note: Lots of us here at BAM love to cook—and we tried out the Our Place Always Pan below and loved it. If you want to save 25% on a great pan, and help BAM grow, it’s a win-win! Independent media is crucial to our future, and selecting quality sponsors is one of the ways we continue to bring you the insights you’ve come to count on from our team.

By David Shuster

There are scandals. There are obscenities. And then there is the filthy criminal coverup being carried out by the Trump White House and the U.S. Department of Justice. Remember the Epstein files?

Just a few days ago, BEFORE Trump bombed Iran, the Epstein coverup was a leading argument for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. Going to war without Congressional approval though is right up there. I’ll get to the Iran strikes later this week. In this column however, I want to return your focus to Trump-Epstein.

Let me be direct. We now know that a woman came forward in 2019 alleging that, as a minor, she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

Investigators did not laugh her out of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They interviewed her four times. Four. In the careful, plodding world of the FBI, that is not a courtesy; it is an acknowledgment of credibility. Agents summarized each session in the bureaucratic catechism known as an FBI 302 report.

Three of those summary reports are now missing.

Not delayed. Not misfiled. Missing.

The public got it’s first inkling of this coverup from investigative reporter Roger Sollenberger on Substack.

Then, the story was confirmed and broadcast on NPR. And now, it has been corroborated and splashed on the front page of the New York Times - that cautious matron of American journalism, which does not fling accusations like confetti.

The Times reporting is simple and devastating: key materials tied to the rape allegation against Donald Trump were not included in the DOJ’s Epstein document release.

The excuses keep changing. First, DOJ officials said the records were privileged or duplicative. Then, the DOJ suggested the files could be part of an ongoing investigation. An investigation of whom? Certainly not of Mr. Trump. Now, the DOJ is says it will review if the files were improperly withheld.

Meanwhile, the President is bellowing that he has been “totally exonerated,” chanting the phrase as if it were a charm against any scrutiny.

On Air Force One, Trump used the phrase three times in thirty seconds. In some circles that is called emphasis. In others it is called panic and consciousness of guilt.

Here is the crucial point, and it is not complicated. Congress passed, and Mr. Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It permits redactions only to protect victims’ identities—nothing more—unless materials are part of an active investigation.

That is the law as written, not as wished. If there is no active investigation of Mr. Trump, then the withholding of these interview summaries stands in open defiance of the statute.

Even more grotesque: while materials potentially embarrassing to Trump and his friends have been blacked out or withheld, the names of actual Epstein victims were, in multiple instances, unredacted. So, the victims were violated again, this time by the Trump administration’s carelessness or contempt. Meanwhile the mighty, including Trump, remain swaddled in protective ink.

Attorney General Pam Bondi once declared that she possessed the so-called Epstein client list and would release it. She assured Fox News it was on desk.

The disclosure never happened. And Bondi’s public vows of transparency have dissolved into an administration fog.

Add to this the testimony of Justice Department whistleblowers who allege suppression of incriminating photographs and videos… and the picture ceases to resemble incompetence. It has become obstruction.

If the missing FBI memoranda exonerated Donald Trump, the administration would trumpet the documents from every government podium and platform in Washington, D.C. The Trump family would reprint the FBI 302’s on commemorative coins, cards, and plates and sell them to MAGA collectors.

The absence of such a Trump triumph establishes vulnerability, not vindication.

This is not a close call. It is not a matter for delicate parsing. When credible allegations of child sexual assault against a sitting President produce multiple FBI interviews—and the summaries of those interviews vanish while his Attorney General controls their release—the stench is not subtle. It is overpowering.

Our nation cannot endure selective transparency. We cannot demand exposure for the weak and discretion for the strong. If laws requiring disclosure are ignored, they are not laws at all.

So the time has come for action. Whether it’s a House impeachment and Senate trial, or demands that Trump resign, something must be done.

The underlying principle is simple: A President credibly accused of monstrous crimes, whose administration withholds relevant evidence in clear violation of the statute, is not “totally exonerated.” Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi have engaged in a criminal coverup. Their behavior qualifies as a “high crime or misdemeanor.”

If members of Congress decline to act -- —if they prefer redaction to reckoning—then they are accomplices to ending the rule of law.

Trump must be removed from office.

Enough already.

Was the Iran war an attempted Trump distraction? More on that later this week.

