Discussion about this post

Clarissa Sr, American Grandma
Nov 11

“Lying Frump”

He lies when he pees,

He lies eating cheese,

He lies in the morning,

He lies in the breeze!

He lies in December,

He lies in July,

He lies on the ground,

And he lies to the sky!

He lies when he’s chewing,

He lies when he’s tweeting,

He lies when he’s losing,

He lies when he’s beating!

He lies for attention,

He lies for applause,

He lies just because—

Well, he lies just because!

He lies when he’s golfing,

He lies when he’s still,

He lies when he’s scheming,

And always will.

He lies when he whispers,

He lies when he shouts,

He lies so much

That the truth tapped out!

Peggy Fry
Nov 11

I hate that this arrogant baby man is so careless with the lives of other people. I bet you a nickel HEs not out there breathing the dust. I wish he was.

59 more comments...

