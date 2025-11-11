By David Shuster

There is clearly no institution that Donald Trump cannot and will not defile, merely by contact. The latest outrage is the White House East Wing demolition project. It remains wrapped in secrecy, funded by plutocrats, and executed with the scientific precision of a back-alley car crash. The site is currently a dusty construction pit.

But the visual blight is just the start. There are multiple reports that the contractors handpicked by the Trump team, played dice with asbestos, that quiet killer of lungs and reason alike.

The main contract company, ACECO, had its asbestos license revoked in 2022. Today, the company (and the Trump White House) refuse to provide any evidence establishing that proper asbestos abatement occurred.

Asbestos was widely used in building projects at the time of the East Wing’s 1902 construction and 1942 renovation.

The Trump administration’s spokespeople, trained in the dark art of saying nothing at marching band volume, assure us that proper safety precautions and protocols have been followed.

Of course, the spokespeople offer no proof, just the same Trumpian confidence that built casinos on sand in Atlantic city, called it genius, and then followed a Trump plan that ended in bankruptcy.

The fact that the East Wing demolition and ballroom construction are being funded by “private donors” is an irony that even Satan would envy. The list of donors/benefactors—tech moguls, media companies, defense barons, crypto hucksters—reads like a seating chart for the apocalypse.

The Trump suck-ups buy a ballroom, Trump buys their silence, and the American taxpayer gets unmitigated asbestos, or inhales it while walking along and taking pictures of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The East Wing, we must not forget, is not just drywall and pipes. It is history. But to Trump, history is something to bulldoze, preferably before the lawyers and health inspectors arrive.

Trump’s development approach is simple — tear it down, slap your name on the rubble, and call it “the best in the world.” The White House is becoming just another Trump property, complete with tacky gold fixtures, hidden hazards, and the lingering smell of deceit.

The administration’s attitude toward safety laws is vintage Trumpism: rules are for the little people. Federal asbestos regulations? Bureaucratic “nonsense.” Worker protections? “Overregulation.” Transparency? “Fake news.”

And so, we have the spectacle of construction workers in hard hats silenced by non-disclosure agreements, inspectors gagged, and the air around the White House swirling with dust and duplicity.

Let’s be clear. Asbestos is not a faint threat. It is a known killer: inhaled fibers, long latency periods, mesothelioma, and lung cancer. The mere possibility that demolition without transparent abatement might have released plumes of fiber into the air should chill any sane citizen.

The potential asbestos problem is not just a danger for White House staff and Treasury building personnel adjacent to the construction site. Much of the east wing debris was hauled off to East Potomac Park and dumped alongside a public golf course.

Naturally, if anyone falls ill from asbestos exposure. Trump and his team will blame “political enemies.”

The White House East Wing’s destruction is not a renovation; it is a metaphor. This is governance as demolition: pulverize what came before, lie about the debris, and bill the taxpayers for the cleanup and the potential lawsuits.

When future historians sift through the ruins of this Trump era, they will find not just asbestos but the moral residue of a nation that mistook swagger for leadership and deceit for competence. They will note that a lunatic President, faced with the simple duty of stewardship, instead chose the only trade he ever truly mastered: the confidence game.

The White House should stand as a symbol of integrity. Under Trump, it is merely another construction site where truth goes to die beneath a layer of toxic dust. And when the coughing begins—literal or civic—we should remember that it was not the asbestos that killed us, but the Trump arrogance.