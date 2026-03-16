Cliff’s Note: Ellie Leonard is a contributing editor at Blue Amp Media, and what she does — reading every released document, finding the details no one else finds, and reporting only what she can prove — is exactly the kind of work we built BAM to support. This piece is free to read. If you want more of it, a paid subscription to Blue Amp Media is how we make sure she can keep going. Subscribe below, or just read on.

by Ellie Leonard, BAM Contributing Editor

Trigger warning: this article contains limited descriptions of abuse

When the DOJ handed us three of four missing 302s—code for “FBI interviews”—from a young teen out of the Southeast, it didn’t really feel like a lot to go on. We knew they’d been hidden for a reason. After all, this was the second major case implicating Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein together for sexual abuse of a child. But we didn’t have much to work with, and what we did have all occurred in the early 1980s, pre-internet, and with a number of details that felt out of place for who we’d come to know as the early 2000s middle-aged millionaire sex predator.

But even with very little information, the FBI had taken “Jane Doe 4” seriously, interviewing her at least four times. It was only recently that NPR reporters discovered the missing 53 pages of Doe’s 302s, leading to an uproar, and eventually the DOJ handing us 16 more pages, the remaining 37 still nowhere to be found. But not only did the FBI take this woman seriously, but she was now represented by Lisa Bloom, daughter of Gloria Allred, and lawyer for one of the most significant cases in this entire investigation: Katie Johnson.

So with my laptop in hand, some late nights, and a whole lot of coffee, I dug in. I wanted to see if this case was provable, disprovable, or simply a question mark swallowed up by time.

FBI Interview 1 - July 24, 2019

To summarize, Jane Doe 4 arrived at an unknown island in 1981, where her mother was hired as a broker for a real estate firm managing vacation homes in the Sea Pines Plantation. This clarified that we were talking about Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. At 13, the girl attended school with her siblings, and was encouraged by her mother to make babysitting fliers to hand out to visitors and long-term renters for a little extra cash. She did, and quickly got her first call, a man she remembered only as “Jeff.” When she arrived, there were no children, and “Jeff” offered her alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine. After that, things got hazy, but she knew he sexually abused her, and could only think how pleased her friends would be that she’d found someone to give them drugs.

Hilton Head High School’s yearbook, 1985

This continued over the course of two or three years, and often included other men, old and overweight, wealthy, and often physically abusive. The only one she ever named was “Jim Atkins,” but often shut down the interviews, too upset to say any more. Epstein had a woman with him at times, though not likely a partner in the traditional sense. She “wasn’t black or Caucasian,” Doe remembered, but came off as very “cold.”

Ghislaine Maxwell in the 1980s

At some point, Doe found pictures of herself in one of “Jeff’s” drawers, Polaroids that he’d taken on a tripod when the young girl was naked. It was this moment that set off a chain of events, leading to her mother’s criminal conviction on the island. But we’ll come back to that.

I started piecing apart this investigation with tiny details, unique but simple things Doe included in her statements that might otherwise appear like they don’t matter. She mentioned a crinkly “cardboard shirt” he made her wear during one of their “between 6 and 20” interactions. She said her mother had a house somewhere nearby, one she’d bought for $55,000 in 1981. One of the abusive men had stomped her toe. She’d gone to a Rick James concert in Savannah and bumped into “Jeff,” who offered to drive her home, but dropped her off miles away. When the police picked her up, they’d fed her fried chicken. She couldn’t remember if he was called “Jeff Epstein” or not, but remembered he looked like Lurch from the Addams Family, very long in the face. And when he got angry, he lisped and she could see he had a snaggle tooth in the back of his mouth.

Share

Doe’s mother passed away a long time ago, and she never told anyone else except a close friend what had happened to her when she was 13, maybe 14 years old, and in the years after. And when Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July, 2019, her friend gave her a call, reminding Doe what she’d said all those years ago. At some point she agreed to come forward, but she still wouldn’t mention anything about Donald Trump. And when the only picture she had to show agents the man named “Jeff” included Trump, she requested that the agents crop the President out.

But the friend remembered what Doe said, that at some point “Jeff” had taken her to New York, into office buildings, big homes, and she was chided and abused by Donald Trump. He made fun of her for being a tomboy, just as Epstein had made fun of her overly large breasts, making the girl extremely self-conscious. And without going into detail, Doe’s experience with Donald Trump deeply reflected the same experience had by Katie Johnson, that not only included sexual abuse but physical as well.

And now we had a case that was, again, seemingly credible according to FBI records, and also credible enough to be represented by a major law firm representing other Epstein and Trump survivors.

So I started at the very beginning. They’d moved to the island in 1981, when her mother purchased a house for $55,000. I didn’t have her mother’s name, so I’d have to go in another direction before I could dig for a deed.

According to Doe, her mother had been charged with embezzling money. She was very up front about both her and her mother’s criminal histories, issues with sobriety, and frequent moves, marriages, and divorces. Doe wanted to be credible, but knew a woman in her position would have to fight. So I looked for the case, using archived copies of the Island Packet Newspaper, and I found it. Her mother had embezzled $22,000. But according to Doe it wasn’t a simple case of stealing. She’d eventually told her mother about the abuse and the pictures in “Jeff’s” drawer. And Doe’s mother tried to get everything back, anything she could do to protect her daughter, stealing money to give to the young, wealthy New Yorker who vacationed on the island.

This takes us back to Jim Atkins.

Jim Atkins, as described in Doe’s interviews, was Jeff’s wealthy friend from Ohio. He was the “money guy” or something involved in education, maybe a dean, someone on the board, but connected with a “for-profit” college out of Cincinnati. I dug for schools, bypassing the major universities and checking every board of regents, board of trustees, administrations, faculty, donors, you name it. And then we found him—yes, we; it’s a team effort—Jimmy L. Atkins of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. He was director of the now defunct Betz College Inc. and Betz Business School. He also owned Harbour Homes Realty, which managed most of Sea Pines Plantation, and was Doe’s mother’s boss. They’d also dated, she claimed, likely an affair hidden from his wife back in Ohio.

Leave a comment

I found the school records, the ownership records, and the records of Doe’s mother’s embezzlement case. And something definitely felt off, as indicated by her lawyer in the newspaper.

“[I am] dismayed by the fact that the commission has acted in such an arbitrary and capricious manner by revoking [REDACTED]’s license, without any opportunity for her to be heard relative to the accusations. It certainly appears to me that the actions of the commission, at least at this point in time, are premature and grossly violate the basic rudiments of due process.” - Jane Doe’s mother’s attorney

In short, Jimmy Atkins had bypassed all due process when it came to a full audit and chance for Doe’s mother to state her case, pulling the plug on everything immediately. This resulted in Doe’s mother losing her job, and having to pay Atkins back $150/month, equivalent to $448 by today’s rates. She couldn’t afford it, and when threatened with jailtime, her daughter went to Atkins to beg for leniency. He told her he hoped they’d “end up in the gutter”—the man who sexually and physically abused Doe.

Eventually, Doe and her mother and siblings all moved away from Hilton Head, her mother remarried, and ended up on the West Coast. Their marriages were what you might expect, following trauma and a criminal history that would never disappear.

At some point Doe met up with a man, maybe a roommate, maybe just a friend, and smelled cologne on him that repulsed her, triggering a memory that caused her to panic. Years later, the pair remembered the day and the cologne, “Grey Flannel,” that the man had worn. History shows us that Grey Flannel peaked in popularity sometime in the 1980s, leading one to believe she would have smelled it during a moment of trauma around the same time.

And that “cardboard shirt,” a weird, crinkly material called “Tyvek” that was quite popular in the ‘80s, and might have been worn with penny loafers, which Doe said “Jeff” wore, and would trade out often for a newer, shinier pair.

She remembered shelves filled with books, and classical music, but also Neil Diamond. We know now that Epstein always kept massive bookshelves, a busy reader in order to keep up his façade of knowledge in every subject, but also was an accomplished classical pianist. And Neil Diamond? His name shows up the files, innocently enough, but Epstein seemed to care about his music.

But what about the drugs? What about the gin and tonic she said he occasionally drank? That didn’t seem like Epstein. Or at least not the Epstein we know in 2000, 2004, 2010, 2019. But this might have been Jeff Epstein, the young financier, the rich-but-not-so-rich guy getting his feet wet in things like overseas intelligence and billionaire tax management. He was still sociopathic and a sexual deviant, but he might’ve been a little less careful—maybe not the teetotaler we knew him to be in later years. She never said he took drugs, only handed them out as a kind of payment, something he replaced later with real cash. And if you look at the history of the Southeast, just as Doe said, drugs like LSD and cocaine spiked just after the early 1980s. It made her suspicious, but she didn’t push.

Then there was that Rick James concert, the one in Savannah when she was 15. Trickier to pin down, if I’m honest. Rick James did play quite a bit in Georgia and the Southeast, but not necessarily the exact dates Doe said. He was in Savannah in 1982, when she was 12, in Atlanta in 1983, and then took a break until 1985, when the tour started back up along the East Coast. It’s not a huge discrepancy, considering she’s trying to remember one night 40 years ago (could you give details about that Green Day concert in the ‘90s?), but she wasn’t far off. Maybe there are more details in the other 37 pages we still don’t have.

But there was one other thing that stood out to me, and I will include a trigger warning here just for clarification. Doe mentioned that one way Epstein abused her was by tugging at her nipples, something described in multiple other survivors’ interviews. A small detail, though just as damaging, but curious to hear the same form of abuse across the gamut of women’s stories.

FBI Interview 2 - August 7, 2019

When Doe finally talked about Donald Trump, a couple interviews in and encouraged by the FBI, she mentioned unique and interesting details outside of the actual abuse. She knew he had illegal building permits. And she’d heard him talking about “washing money” through his casinos. His favorite number was six. What did it mean? She didn’t know.

Share

Jane Doe did her best to run from Hilton Head and the abuse that she endured there. But like most kids who never resolve their trauma, she struggled with relationships and crime. In 2023 she was arrested for taking money from a dying man saving for his funeral. She admitted it, talked to the agents up front, and the story is pretty devasting. Doe’s picture shows the years, the trauma, the substance abuse, and the damage a man like “Jeff” inflicted on all those little girls. But it was also another detail Doe provided that linked to real information that I could track down.

Obviously we’re not at the end of this story, not even close. I’ve reached out to the brokers and agents who worked with Doe’s mother, trying to find any kind of a record that showed Jeffrey Epstein rented a vacation home or homes on Hilton Head Island in the 1980s. There are flight logs from several years later that showed he traveled to the island quite a bit, a hotspot for wealthy investors and yachting types. But nothing was digitized, and I’m sure no one thought anything of destroying a box of rental records that was four decades old.

But maybe not. Maybe there’s something still there that they could find, like a little girl’s babysitting flier, or a man giving piano lessons, or a wealthy young New Yorker with a long face, a snaggle tooth, and a lisp that showed up when he got upset.

Cosmopolitan Magazine’s “Bachelor of the Month” - July, 1980

For now, we know who Jane’s mother is, and when she passed, and the name of her nursing home. We know Jane and her siblings, when she was born, where, who she married, her criminal history, and the fact that she desperately wants to remain anonymous, which I will respect. But the FBI believed her enough to call her back three more times. The Bloom Firm believed her enough to represent her case.

And the DOJ believed her enough to hide 37 pages, detailing her abuse at the hands of the President of the United States.

Jane Doe 4 sued the Epstein Estate in 2019, and later received a settlement.

This is an ongoing story...

This is why Blue Amp Media exists.

Ellie spent weeks on this. Late nights, archived newspapers, property records, court filings, FBI interview transcripts — cross-referencing details that a 13-year-old girl remembered 40 years ago against documents that the DOJ tried to keep hidden. And she found things. Verifiable, documented things. That is not nothing. That is exactly what independent journalism is supposed to do, and almost never does anymore.

There are still 37 pages missing. This story is not over. And Ellie is not stopping.

A paid subscription to Blue Amp Media directly supports this work — and everything else we do to hold power accountable, keep the midterms alive, and make sure the people who need to answer for what they’ve done don’t get to just walk away. If that matters to you, we’d be glad to have you with us.

Subscribe below. And thank you for reading Ellie’s work. She’s the real deal.

— Cliff Schecter, Blue Amp Media