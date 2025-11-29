by Cliff Schecter

I exited the suburban, Cincinnati movie theater last night to a light breeze. For some reason—instinct?—I looked up at the shimmering stars in the night’s sky for a brief moment. Something about it—maybe the knowledge history’s actors have gazed at that same starry sky?—always brings a sense of peace.

It was more challenging this time. As I stared off into the distance, I pondered the all-consuming portrayal of The Nuremberg Trials I’d just seen in the similarly named film, “Nuremberg” (side note: Russell Crowe is spellbinding as Hermann Göring).

A reminder of when the world—or at least what was left of it—dragged itself out of the rubble, looked at the mass murder and destruction on an industrial scale it had barely survived, and said: Never again.

Not “never again…unless the former back-up weekend Fox-bro turned bantam-weight, Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, feels like committing a war crime.” Not “never again, unless killing people helps ease Trump outta his deep-dementia slumber, momentarily, and misdirects Americans from the Epstein Files.”

No, it was simply: never again.

The Allies built an entire system of law, culture, and politics around the very idea. Forged a whole new structure of international rules and regulations, and new culture of cooperation to support it. It was as radical a break with the past as the Declaration of Independence or Emancipation Proclamation, and as beneficial for the world.

(This new framework of international relations and accountability of the past 75 years is what Putin’s so obsessed with destroying. His raison d’etre for attacks on The West.).

They created the Geneva Conventions. The UN, World Bank, NATO, and more, a new architecture of peace and partnership to prevent the endless cycle of mass death and destruction, and ease the suffering of many struggling peoples around the world.

This new legal regime made war crimes prosecutable. It established the principle that even the worst demons among us deserve a trial. Because restraint is what separates civilization from the abyss.

We didn’t shoot defeated Nazis in the streets or line them up against a wall. We didn’t dump them in a ditch. As you can imagine, there was sentiment among Allied bigwigs to do just that. Yet, political, legal, humanist, religious, and philosophical voices realized the opportunity they had.

We were not the Nazis; we should not act like the Nazis.

So we dragged the Nazis into court. We made them answer for what they’d done—in public. With evidence. With rules. With humanity. So it wasn’t just never again. It was never again, because next time we’ll possess precedent for prosecution, and you’ll be judged.

United States Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson, on leave from America’s highest court to be the lead American prosecutor at Nuremberg, put it plainly:

“We must never forget that the record on which we judge these defendants today is the record on which history will judge us tomorrow.”

And then—because the universe enjoys a sick joke, and what is the Trump Administration if not that—I woke up this morning to learn Pete Hegseth ordered the bombing of boats after they were disabled. With survivors still aboard.

Let me translate from Fox Male Small Dick to English: Hegseth admitted blowing people into pieces who posed no threat. Our cut-rate, frat-rat, dumb-bro Christian Nationalist who masquerades as a serious person, acted like a garden-variety terrorist.

Hegseth is no Robert Jackson. He’s Hermann Göring.

That this whiskey-soaked sod not only illegally bombed the boat, but ordered the commander to attack a second time, saying“kill them all,” should be revolting to all civilized beings.

It’s not “tough.” And it’s not “war.” It’s page one, paragraph one of the “Here’s a War Crime” handbook.

I ask you to contemplate for a second: President Harry S. Truman, Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, General of the Army Dwight D. Eisenhower, and their British and French counterparts, held men in custody who exterminated over 12 million civilians in camps. Tens of millions more in a vicious war of aggression.

Yet, the Allies wished for a more civilized world, so they tried these monsters in a court of law. Hegseth saw “low-level smugglers” (we’ve seen no evidence) and couldn’t bother to capture or try them. Then when he had the same success using bombs he’s had with Signal, he returned to ensure the slaughter of the survivors.

This is why “Nuremberg” is not just some historical footnote with men in gray suits. It’s a film about the moment the world decided: civilization doesn’t survive if we let murder become policy. And if we don’t constantly enforce it, there will always be Pete Hegseths.

Adam Kinzinger, former Republican U.S. Rep and Air Force veteran, someone who’s actually been shot at unlike a certain former Fox host whose mother hates him, didn’t mince words.

“Pete Hegseth is admitting to a war crime.”

Not implying. Not suggesting. Admitting.

And whichever military official obeyed Hague-seth and broke international law with that second lethal attack—or in Nuremberg parlance, lined the Nazis up against the wall, sans trial, and shot them all—may wanna chat with a lawyer.

This is exactly the kind of order those six Democrats who caused Trump to fetch his second Depends of the morning were telling U.S. military and intelligence officials to refuse. And what Justice Robert Jackson warned about during the Nuremberg Trials:

“The common sense of mankind demands that law shall not stop with the punishment of petty crimes by little people.”

What’s clear from Trump and Hegseth’s own words, is it wasn’t a slip, or a misremembered moment in the fog of war. This was branding. And precisely the conduct the Geneva Conventions were drafted to prohibit.

This is how nations begin normalizing atrocity. As the Tribunal wrote:

“Crimes against international law are committed by men, not by abstract entities, and only by punishing individuals who commit such crimes can the provisions of international law be enforced.”

In fact, *The Geneva Conventions specifically mentions “Violence against persons on the seas… killing of shipwrecked survivors..” Awkward, Pete-y, I think they’re talking about you.

Whether a general, a foot soldier, a cable-news influencer, or some a-hole in over his double-digit IQ-mixed-with-sweet-vermouth head, because he thinks he’s an 80s action hero by doing 50 pull-ups for the cameras (which he couldn’t finish, of course)…

The law is the law. And a war crime is still a war crime.

Call to Action: Investigate Pete Hegseth Now

If the United States still believes in:

— the rule of law

— military honor

— the Geneva Conventions

— anything we said we stood for after 1945

Then Pete Hegseth’s confession cannot simply be ignored because…Trump feels like it.

America’s veterans deserve the reassurance that the laws they fought under mean something. Americans must know we still live under laws. War crimes don’t stop being war crimes because a roid-raged bro-sef brags about them under klieg lights.

If Nuremberg meant anything, Pete Hegseth didn’t confess to a controversial opinion. He confessed to a goddamn crime. All four, in fact, that the Nazis were charged with: Conspiracy, Crimes Against Peace, War Crimes, and Crimes Against Humanity.

Pretending otherwise would be the real disgrace.

*This article originally misidentified the source of this quote as The Nuremberg Charter. It has been revised to reflect its source is actually The Geneva Conventions