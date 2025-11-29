Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cathy Gray's avatar
Cathy Gray
7d

Since we have (seemingly) no one with any moral authority serving in the executive branch of the federal government, it may be up to one or another of the many great international entities to walk in here and get started.

It’s easy enough to say “I didn’t vote for him” or “not my president”…but the truth is we all bear responsibility to call out criminal behavior when it sits staring us in the face.

At the moment, being an American is a bit embarrassing; more to the point, it’s dangerous. Who will be next to be targeted? And…who will be the one(s) to stop this criminal who claims to be a great patriot? One who is senile and evil has no business sitting as head of this nation. He and all the fools and fakes and cruel conspirators who surround him must go.

Thank you for this article…may it lead us toward justice and peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Cliff Schecter and others
Carol's avatar
Carol
7d

Time for a Tribunal to take out the trash in this entire administration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Cliff Schecter
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture