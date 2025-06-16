Trump’s Birthday Parade FLOPS—America Marches Against the “King” Instead
“Some folks are born silver spoon in hand, Lord, don’t they help themselves, oh…” — Creedence Clearwater Revival
THE BLUE LETTER
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