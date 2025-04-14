Lighting the Fire: How MAGA Rhetoric Fueled an Arson Attack on Gov. Shapiro
There's a killer on the road. His brain is squirmin' like a toad. Take a long holiday. Let your children play. If you give this man a ride. Sweet memory will die. Killer on the road - The Doors
BLUE LETTER
CLIFF’S NOTE: Hate Speech Leads To Hate Crimes. It’s Called Stochastic Terrorism. And It’s A MAGA Staple
In yet another infected chapter in America’s untreated wound that’s led to MAGA madness, Cody Balmer—the suspect charged with scaling a security fence at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion, breaking in and lighting a homemade incendiary de…