BLUE LETTER

CLIFF’S NOTE: Hate Speech Leads To Hate Crimes. It’s Called Stochastic Terrorism. And It’s A MAGA Staple

In yet another infected chapter in America’s untreated wound that’s led to MAGA madness, Cody Balmer—the suspect charged with scaling a security fence at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion, breaking in and lighting a homemade incendiary de…