Trump Is Imploding With Young Voters—and Shuster Has the Receipts

Our friend and compatriot, David Shuster, is back with a sharp, fast-moving breakdown of the political absurdities shaping 2026—and he wastes zero time getting to the heart of it. From the very first beat, he shows how Donald Trump himself is now writing Democrats’ ads…by talking. With that Gorgon-sized pucker-hole he calls a mouth.

Shuster walks viewers through Trump’s latest babbling assault on the concept of “affordability,” using it to illustrate a political reality the GOP simply does not want to talk about: younger voters have turned on Trump with historic speed and intensity. The numbers don’t just trend against him—they look a lot like this car full of Nazis (how ironic!) from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Shuster doesn’t stop at the polling earthquake. He highlights an even more shocking shift under the surface: Americans under 35 increasingly see socialism more favorably than capitalism, largely because of the economic chaos and cruelty Trump has amplified.

As Shuster points out, Trump hasn’t merely alienated young voters. He’s reshaping the political landscape in ways the GOP can’t control, barely understands, and will pay a dire price for in the future. There’s an old about sleeping with the dogs that just may be apropos here.

Then he pivots to Trump’s supposed “excellent health,” which Shuster skewers with a perfect extra-dry-martini blend of sarcasm and incredulity. When Trumpworld releases glowing Trump-health language that sounds more beauty-pageant speech than doctor’s report, Shuster knows just how to use that for comedic shrapnel.

Let’s just say he has…notes.

And then the tone shifts. Shuster walks viewers into one of the most disturbing, underreported stories of the week. The Pentagon’s deadly strike on a small vessel in the Caribbean, followed by a second shot that appears to have killed survivors who posed no imminent threat.

Lawmakers who viewed the unreleased footage describe it as one of the most troubling acts by our government they’ve ever seen. Shuster uses their testimony to raise serious questions about transparency, accountability, and war crimes—questions the public desperately needs to hear.

He also spotlights a disturbing civil-rights incident in Key Largo, where a woman in medical scrubs was detained simply for asserting her constitutional rights. Another example of how Trump’s police state government has spread under his Administration.

Finally, because it’s Shuster, the episode ends with a laugh you absolutely won’t see coming—an AI musical moment that takes a bizarre turn and somehow still makes perfect sense in the world in which we’re living.

Watch the full video. It’s sharp, funny, urgent, and absolutely worth your time.

And at the rate things are going, don’t be surprised when FIFA announces a World Peace Prize…and immediately awards it to Donald Trump for “almost not starting a war this week!”