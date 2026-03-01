by Eric Lullove, Blue Amp Media Medical Contributing Editor

The role of the U.S. Surgeon General has historically been the “nation’s doctor”—a position built on the bedrock of rigorous clinical training, board certification, and an unwavering commitment to evidence-based public health. From C. Everett Koop to Luther Terry, this office has been occupied by individuals who, regardless of their political stripes, were fundamentally grounded in the reality of clinical medicine.

Watching the recent Senate HELP Committee confirmation hearing for Casey Means, I couldn’t help but feel that we are witnessing the erosion of that standard.

The Credentials Gap

The most alarming aspect of this nomination isn’t just the political baggage—it’s the fundamental lack of clinical readiness. Dr. Means, a graduate of Stanford Medical School, never completed a residency program and is not board-certified in any specialty. Her medical license is currently held in inactive status.

In the surgical and wound care world, we understand that experience is earned at the bedside and in the operating room. There is no substitute for the years of rigorous training required to earn board certification. When we discuss public health policy that affects millions, we aren’t talking about “wellness coaching” or social media optimization; we are talking about life-and-death decisions, infectious disease protocols, and the translation of complex data for a lay population. Promoting an individual who walked away from clinical practice—and who has no residency training—to lead the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps is not just unconventional; it is a profound dereliction of the standards we should demand for the nation’s health.

The Hearing Performance: A Failure to Clarify

The Senate hearing this week was not just “tense”; it was a masterclass in deflection. When pressed by both Republican and Democratic senators on critical issues—most notably the routine childhood vaccine schedule and the efficacy of the Hepatitis B vaccine for newborns—Dr. Means repeatedly retreated into the nebulous language of “informed consent” and “shared decision-making.”

While autonomy is a core tenet of medical ethics, the Surgeon General is not a private practice doctor discussing a single case with a patient; they are the chief spokesperson for public health. When a nominee for this role refuses to clearly affirm the safety and necessity of the routine vaccine schedule in the face of measles outbreaks, they aren’t practicing “nuance”—they are signaling an alignment with anti-vaccine rhetoric that undermines the very institutions they would be tasked to lead.

Dr. Means attempted to frame her skepticism as a push for “gold standard science,” yet she struggled to distance herself from the disinformation that has plagued federal agencies for years. Her inability to provide a clear, unequivocal endorsement of foundational public health measures—despite being “grilled” by the committee—was, in my view, a failure to demonstrate the clarity, resolve, and professional authority the office requires.

The Wellness “Influencer” Problem

We are living in an era where “wellness influencers” often command more attention than peer-reviewed literature. Dr. Means’ career—built on social media sponsorships, supplement promotion, and diet-centric messaging—is precisely the kind of commercialization of medicine that threatens to erode public trust.

If confirmed, the Surgeon General will hold a massive megaphone. If that megaphone is used to advance the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda through the lens of a non-practicing influencer—rather than a seasoned, board-certified physician committed to the established medical consensus—the implications for our national health infrastructure are severe.

We deserve a Surgeon General who leads with clinical, peer-reviewed evidence. We do not need an influencer whose primary background is in navigating the social media algorithm rather than the hospital wards.

The Senate has a constitutional, moral, ethical and legal responsibility to reject her confirmation.

Dr. Lullove is a Board-Certified Podiatric Physician and Wound Care Specialist based in South Florida. His expertise in public health policy, reimbursement models, AI models for physicians as well as researcher, investigator and subject-matter expert accounts for the bulk of his career work.

