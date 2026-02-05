Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anastasia Pantsios's avatar
Anastasia Pantsios
2hEdited

Given the financial burden, it seems to me the SAVE Act would likely be challenged in court and likely be ruled unconstitutional. But we are right to be concerned, although I would hold off on the panic. (There's way too much — understandable — panic on the left these days). And yes, that would impact not-adopted, never-married me. I simply changed my name in high school, and have used that name forever. We found it was legally my name if I used it regularly without attempt to defraud or hide my identity. So I never did any paperwork until I had a government job in 2012 (ironically, with my local board of elections) and there were some issues with my name.

Reply
Share
1 reply
David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
2h

14 states have no voter ID requirements. There is no voter fraud.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture