Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ConnieW's avatar
ConnieW
4h

Apparently ICE has always violated people’s constitutional rights, long before trump. It isn’t salvageable. Even if we get rid of it, these people should be prosecuted and disgraced.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Hope Crescione's avatar
Hope Crescione
4h

The description here of what is happening to pregnant women, new mothers, and their babies is frighteningly similar to what happened to the young girls who were raped and impregnated by the Epstein criminals. Add to that the reports of the rapes being committed by renegade ICE agents. When are these monsters going to be stopped???

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture