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Up & Down The Lane w/Elle Lane's avatar
Up & Down The Lane w/Elle Lane
17h

Hear, hear!!!! Well written. Thank you. L

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David Krupp's avatar
David Krupp
16h

ALL the Republicans allowed Trump to almost destroy the world.

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