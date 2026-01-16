Minneapolis, MN—Thursday, January 15, 2026

On this episode of The Matt McNeil Show, Matt focused heavily on the escalating crisis surrounding ICE actions in Minneapolis and the political fallout following the killing of Renee Good. He walked listeners through what he described as a pattern of federal provocation in North Minneapolis, arguing that ICE’s tactics are designed to inflame fear, trigger confrontation, and then politically weaponize the response. Matt repeatedly emphasized calls from Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey for peaceful protest, while sharply criticizing Republicans for deliberately misrepresenting events, encouraging chaos, and then blaming Democrats and community members for the resulting unrest. He warned that right-wing media figures are being actively brought in to “market” ICE activity to extremist audiences, escalating the danger on the ground.

Later in the show, Matt widened the lens to connect this moment to broader national dysfunction, including Donald Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior and what Matt argued is a frantic effort to keep the Epstein files out of the headlines. He also delivered a pointed, everyday economic reality check, using a trip to the grocery store to dismantle White House claims about cooling inflation. Shrinking products, rising food prices, and people struggling at checkout counters, he said, tell a very different story than official numbers. Throughout the episode, Matt mixed anger, dark humor, and moral clarity, making the case that Minnesota is being used as a political test case — and that how the public, the media, and elected officials respond now will matter far beyond the state.

