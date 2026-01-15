The Matt McNeil Show

Minneapolis, MN—Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Today’s episode cut straight to the point: the accelerating abuse of state power in the Trump era and the dangerous normalization of it. The hosts dug into the FBI raid on a journalist’s home, placing it in a broader pattern of intimidation, secrecy, and retaliation against the press. This wasn’t treated as an isolated scandal, but as another flashing warning light for a democracy already under stress—where law enforcement tools are increasingly blurred with political punishment, and accountability keeps slipping further out of reach.

From there, the conversation widened to the moral and civic consequences of what’s unfolding right now—from ICE violence and fear in local communities to the political cowardice that allows it to continue. The throughline of the show was clear: this moment demands clarity, not euphemisms, and courage, not hedging. The episode challenged listeners to stop treating these stories as background noise and to recognize them for what they are—tests of whether democratic norms, a free press, and basic human dignity still mean something in America.

