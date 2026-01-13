Today marks a milestone for Blue Amp Media as we proudly welcome the The Matt McNeil Show to our platform for its inaugural appearance. A longtime fixture of progressive talk radio, Matt brings his unmistakable voice, sharp analysis, and deeply human storytelling to Blue Amp Media audiences for the first time—broadcast live and in full on Substack. From the opening moments, it was clear this is a natural fit: fearless, independent, and unapologetically committed to truth.

We couldn’t be more excited to host Matt’s show on Blue Amp Media and to expand our growing ecosystem of progressive voices. This debut episode set the tone for what’s to come—hard-hitting commentary, on-the-ground reporting, and conversations that cut through disinformation and demand accountability. If this first show is any indication, The Matt McNeil Show’s new home on Substack is going to be essential listening.