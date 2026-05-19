Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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JDES's avatar
JDES
6h

This admin constantly and consistently desecrates some of our most honored sites with their ‘look at me’ BS. The felon BRAGGED about covering the 100+ year-old marble of the reflecting pool, with swimming pool liner shit! He tore down part of a historic landmark. He wants to build a grotesque arch which would uglify the intentional layout of DC and all its history. It’s no wonder that member #2 of the liquor cabinet would dishonor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. I mean, the felon gave a big thumbs up at Arlington with that insipid family who clearly didn’t respect the grave of their own loved one who died in Afghanistan!

They ALL need to walk off the edge of their flat earth. Karma, are you listening???

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Nancy G Lefkowitz's avatar
Nancy G Lefkowitz
5h

This administration becomes worse with each passing day, no each passing hour. The lack of appreciation for what resemble expected human values and virtues is beyond the scope of those who are "in charge." Each person is an embarrassment to the office held. From the very top to the bottom no one who hold office brings a sense of propriety. These four years in particular make us appear weak, vulnerable, crude and incapable to acting in thoughtful meaningful ways. I am ashamed.

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