Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denver, Colorado's avatar
Denver, Colorado
1h

Ew!*

Reply
Share
MaryBees's avatar
MaryBees
22m

Every woman in the world should boycott the 'Melania' movie. Yuck. A gold-digging hooker is not that interesting or special. I don't really care, do you? Let's instead produce and promote a movie about Breonna Taylor, or Nicole Good, or Heather Heyer, or Mother Teresa or maybe my dog's life, sweetie that she is. That they all were. Just say no.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture