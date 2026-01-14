Blue Amp Media

Lise Triggs's avatar
Lise Triggs
7h

My daughter is an OBGYN. She suggests parents encourage their daughters to have an IUD installed before attending college, especially, if they are in a red state with a ban on reproductive rights. It protects them so they have choices. Either that or attend college in a state where there are protective laws for reproductive health choices.

5 replies
Bronwen Andrea Okwesa's avatar
Bronwen Andrea Okwesa
6h

Consider sending her overseas. Give her the future she deserves. America is finished

1 reply
