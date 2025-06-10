Sen Ernst "We All Die" Town Hall Gives Dems Shot At Her Seat & Senate Control
Joni Ernst is vulnerable in Iowa. It's up to Democrats to notice...and take advantage.
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NOTE FROM CLIFF: Sorry we’re getting this one out a bit late. We had some…