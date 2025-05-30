"We All Are Going To Die:" MAGA Senator's Sick Justification For De-Funding Medicaid
When I was just a baby, my mama told me, "Son. Always be a good boy, don't ever play with guns." But I shot a man in Reno just to watch him die - Johnny Cash
MAGA’s Sick, Sociopathy Strikes Again. Sen. Ernst & the Real “Death Panels”
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