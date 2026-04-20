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RFK Jr.’s “Re-Parenting” Fantasy Is As Dangerous As It Sounds

by Cliff Schecter

There are bad ideas, there are worse ones seemingly produced by that monster truck filled with congealed month-old-cheese-whiz Donald Trump calls an IQ, and then there’s RFK Jr. Here he goes again, he’s talking, so he’s saying something racist or stupid or ignorant or conspiratorial—usually all four!

I mean, JFC, has anyone not reached a point where they’d like to duct tape the guy’s mouth shut to just not hear the noise anymore? And, no, I’m not talking about the nails-on-a-chalkboard voice caused by inherited spasmodic dysphonia. I mean the idiocy exiting Jr.’s pie-hole on a seemingly quotidian basis.

I never thought I’d see someone publicly pull as many “ideas” straight out their arse as Trump til Jr. got his motor-mouth going. And I met the jack-wit once about a dozen years ago. I don’t know what kind of “cerebral event” struck him in the time since—lightning?—because, sure, he was a weird guy back then.

But just a garden-variety numb nuts. Not a carnival barker on such a titanic level that bats must be searching their caves for all their disappeared feces residing in his dome.

Just like Ashkenazi Jews had a special super-power that protected them from COVID, per the bear-cub-killing, whale-head-chainsawing, dog-eating, and now, apparently, raccoon-penis-wielding doofus. And, no, I didn’t make that last one up—or any of ‘em, for that matter—though I wish I had.

Well, forget the Jews, now it’s Black folks who are the problem for RFK. Or their kids, to be specific. You see Black parents—per this human marriage-vow apocalypse—have pumped their children full of so many chemicals, these kids now simply must be “re-parented.” Which I guess means raised by White parents? I know, we’ll come back to this sick comment in one sec, I promise.

But it would be a disservice to not point out a) RFK Jr is wrong, as he’s always wrong (White kids, for example, are five times more likely to use anti-depressants than Black youth). No final jeopardy for you, canine chewer!

Second, Jr. tried to deny he said “Re-parenting,” and then his quote was masterfully read back to him—to his face in the hearing—by Rep. Terri Sewell. Once again exposing RFK The Lesser as not only a fraud, but a liar.

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Ok, let’s return to the idea itself, something so grotesque you almost have to check if you accidentally wandered into a rejected plot line of a Black Mirror episode.

Jr. thought “re-parenting” Black children was a good idea to introduce now—or ever. In the year 2026, with the full, ugly weight of American history sitting there like a blinking red warning light—like what he’d see after the smack really kicked in. This echoes some of the darkest chapters in our history of state control over Black families. The kinda comment that makes you do a double take, a triple take, and then wonder how this schmendrick gets his pants on in the morning without complex math.

Worse, RFK Jr. wraps these ideas in the gauzy language of “wellness” and “helping people,” as if slapping a yoga mat and a strawberry smoothie on top of something deeply disturbing suddenly renders it enlightened. It’s a worldview that imagines “wellness farms” and government intervention as a kind of benevolent reset button for other people’s lives—specifically, it seems, lives he doesn’t understand and has no business trying to control.

Mao and Pol Pot had some ideas like this. Worked out just great.

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It’s racial paternalism hiding behind the skirt of compassion, the kind that always leads to policies where those in power decide they know better than entire communities about how to raise their children based on a prejudiced view of…those entire communities.

See Native American “boarding schools.” Or slavery justified as a “public good” because only Whites could raise their kids right. History tells us where the road leads, and spoiler alert: it’s a helluva lot closer to perdition than healing.

What makes the moment even more telling is how it again exposes the broader rot in the MAGA-adjacent ecosystem of billionaire and generational-wealth predators. A world where self-help pseudoscience, extreme religious hocus-pocus, cult-like conspiracy thinking, and authoritarian impulses blend together into a toxic sludge of heroin and steroids.

Sorry, that last part was RFK Jr.’s diet for 16 years. My bad.

The idea that government—or any self-appointed savior class—should step in and “fix” families based on the warped, elitist criteria of The Epstein Class and the Epstein adjacent (RFK Jr. cheated on one of his wives so often she committed suicide) isn’t just offensive; it’s dangerous. The same mentality justified everything from forced assimilation to mass incarceration policies that ripped families apart. It’s what leads some to justify attacking Iran to help its people—ya know, the “we had to the destroy the village to save it” types—and cut programs for struggling families because of bs about “dependency” spouted by drug addicts, child rapists, and lobbyists for mass-murdering companies and countries.

And yet here we are. A man who wields enormous influence over public health casually tossing this garbage out like it’s a TED-Talk idea, instead of the equivalent of something you wipe off your shoe.

They only get away with this if no one stops them.

RFK Jr. didn’t just say something outrageous—he revealed how far some in power are willing to go when they think nobody will fight back.

That’s where we come in.

Paid Community Members make our work possible—the deeper dives, the real accountability, and the kind of blunt truth corporate media avoids. Without the support, sadly, these pieces stop getting written, as we lack the funds to carry on.

If you wanna help push back against the madness, please become a paid subscriber today. 🙏 👊

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