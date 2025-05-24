Karoline Leavitt's Con Artistry To Sell American Economic Destruction
Catch Her if You Can...Before Karoline Facilitates a Financial Meltdown
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by David Shuster
Years ago, during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, Bill Clint…