Let's Be Honest: Republicans' Rigged, Pitiful Bill Will Starve Children To Death
Cost of livin get so high. Rich & poor start to cry. Now the weak must get strong. They say Oh what a tribulation! Them belly full but we hungry. A hungry mob is a angry mob - Bob Marley & The Wailers
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