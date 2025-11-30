Blue Amp Media

Robin Dumler
You've got to to love your people, dead or alive. Remember them at at their best & forget about the worst. Life is a mystery, live and love.... but never forget to vote those fuckers out !!!

Caryn Vesperman
I’m glad you’ve gotten some peace. Seeing my strong, independent and smart mom sink into the depths of dementia is so difficult. I’ve been on the phone hearing horrible things about me and how she didn’t need me managing her. I know it’s not her, but it still hurts. Fortunately medication has subdued that side of her. I understand exactly what you mean when you say your dad wouldn’t like seeing himself now. 🩷

