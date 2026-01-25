Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Davis's avatar
Diane Davis
4h

Out protesting Trump and ICE in LA Jolla CA this morning.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Brenda Hartman's avatar
Brenda Hartman
4h

As I am heading out to protest again, here in Minnesota, I thank you for your support and recognition that we need support here in Minnesota from everybody within the country. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture