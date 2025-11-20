Folks, welcome back to Amped Up, and let me tell you—if you ever want to feel simultaneously hopeful about the future and deeply ashamed of your own youthful accomplishments, have

on your show.

Because here’s Harry—23 years old, calm, ridiculously smart, articulate as hell, and apparently the only American alive who can say “Yeah, I was literally pooped on by Donald Trump” with a straight face. The man survived an F-22 of presidential fecal matter and somehow turned it into a career enhancer. When I was 23 I was trying to find the best dive bar with the cheapest beer. Harry found himself starring in a dictator-adjacent propaganda video.

And before I can even make the obvious joke, Shuster—yes, the Shuster, Emmy in his background like a mafia pin—dives in and asks Harry what it felt like to see himself get strafed by presidential scat.

Harry’s answer? Pure Gen Z: he was watching college football. And he knew it was bad the moment a link to Truth Social showed up on his phone, because—as he wisely notes—“nobody uses that app unless something weird is happening.”

From there, the conversation gets real. Harry breaks down why Trump did what he did: insecurity, cruelty, from them a need to bully, and a total lack of seriousness about the office he holds.

Trump wasn’t just being vile—he was proving the point Harry, Shuster, me, and all of you have been screaming for years: he’s not a president; he’s a malfunctioning Roomba with delusions of monarchy.

We dig into the Epstein files, the insane 427–1 House vote, the Senate pushing it through in hours, and the looming showdown over whether Trump will try to hide his own name from the files like a toddler pulling a blanket over his face. (Spoiler: he will.) Harry lays out exactly why the cover-up won’t work. Shuster unloads a beautiful dose of reporting on the thousand DOJ and FBI analysts who saw everything and may end up being whistleblowers. (“Imagine all the incompetence Pam Bondi and Kash Patel bring everywhere else,” Shuster says, “and now picture them managing a classified records project.” Enough said.)

We talk Gen Z—how they’re not a monolith, how Trump temporarily conned insecure young men with fake “alpha” nonsense, and how the collapse we’re seeing in polling now is Trump’s karma finally arriving with a baseball bat. Harry breaks down how social media, toxic masculinity grifters, and billionaire pseudo-gurus confuse young guys—but also how Gen Z is snapping out of it fast.

We get into politics, opportunity, economic populism, and why Democrats finally seem to be learning how to run campaigns in 2026—digitally, smartly, and authentically.

And speaking of authenticity? Harry’s got it. He’s passionate. He’s genuine. He’s fearless. And he’s right: everyone is an influencer—you included. Whether you’ve got 200 followers or 200,000, your voice matters. Especially now, as Trump tries to distract from scandals—like the Venezuela madness, which Jonathan Larsen has been reporting on brilliantly.

Harry’s a hell of a guest, Shuster is a master of controlled outrage, and together they remind us why this fight is winnable—and why democracy still has a future worth fighting for.

