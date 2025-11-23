Blue Amp Media

della lowe
della lowe
Nov 24

And it goes on. I have a story too. Not as brutal, but still awful and in a time, there was no use telling the police. Look how the current occupant of the WH speaks about and to women.

2 replies
Kathryn Laskey
Kathryn Laskey
Nov 24

“With the passage of the bill to release the Epstein files, the most humiliating, painful moments of those women’s lives is about to be on full display…. In sisterhood and solidarity, I open my heart to you.”

Oh, my sweet girl. Yes, you were just a girl then, and part of you is still that scared girl. I want to hold you and comfort you and tell you …

What I want to tell that girl, and all the girls this kind of thing happens to, is yes, this was painful, but NO to humiliation. The only people who should be humiliated are the people who did this to you. Chad, his frat bros, and the girls who laughed. THEY are the ones who should be humiliated. You can hold your head high because you are blameless.

I am so happy you have healed enough to find peace and love.

Those people, the ones who are truly humiliated whether or not they admit it to themselves, will have to live for the rest of their lives with the knowledge of what they did. They may never face justice in the legal system, but they KNOW.

And for that reason, you are free, and they can never be.

What courage it took to tell your story. I and countless other women thank you for that. I am sorry for what you had to go through, but you are using your pain to bring light to the world. Thank you.

