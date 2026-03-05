Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Patterson's avatar
Robin Patterson
4h

If we weren't living in this upside down, reverse universe, Congress wld've called Wolff to testify years ago. Instead, Michael dines out on his Trump, Epstein and Bannon relationships. This Wolff, in his sheep's journalist attire, is the toast of cafe and political society. It's truly inconceivable!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
5h

Fanfuckingtastic !! Take A Break & Let Someone Help ❤️

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture