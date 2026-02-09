CounterStory Perspective with Melissa Corrigan: LATAM with Arturo Dominguez & Elizabeth Raven

Blue Amp Media is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On BAM CounterStory Perspective, Melissa Corrigan sat down with Arturo Dominguez and Elizabeth Raven for a clear-eyed conversation on the ongoing humanitarian, economic, and political crises in Cuba and Venezuela. Together, they cut through propaganda and partisan talking points to examine how authoritarian governance, international pressure, and U.S. policy continue to shape daily life for millions across both countries.
