Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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James's avatar
James
1m

I'm a huge fan of Jonathan Larsen's both his original reporting and The Fucking News (which is where I knew him first). You might not always agree with him, but an adversarial Fourth Estate is like that. And I'm old enough to remember when that was the standard.

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Murray Smart's avatar
Murray Smart
12m

First NEVER Trust Anything Trump says - EVER! The real "anti-Christians" are those infected with "Trump Worship Syndrome"

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