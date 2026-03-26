Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Mary Cross's avatar
Mary Cross
6h

You forgot Peter Thiel. This tech broligarch called Greta Thunberg the antichrist. She is a wonderful young woman who advocates for immigrants and for helping our planet survive the man-made climate changes. "The pot calling the kettle black."

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Mike Brown's avatar
Mike Brown
6h

PREDATOR CLASS❗️my new mantra

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