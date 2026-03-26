Cliff’s Note : Let’s stop pretending. When the same names keep circling the same scandals, the same power networks, the same exploitation—it’s not coincidence. It’s a pattern. And we need to call it what it is: predators protecting predators .

If you’re tired of the sanitized version of reality, that’s exactly why we do this and it’s why We Need You .

by Lawrence Winnerman

Jeffrey Epstein did not fall from the sky.

He didn’t materialize out of nowhere—a lone monster, a one-off aberration, a story that begins and ends with one deeply sick man and his private island. That is the story some very powerful people very badly want you to believe. It is not true. Epstein was a product, a symptom, and ultimately a mirror—held up to a class of men who have spent decades operating on the same foundational belief: that the rules everyone else lives by simply do not apply to them.

Not the laws of nations. Not the laws of decency. Not, in the end, even the laws of basic human conscience.

We have a word for what Epstein did to the young girls he trafficked, abused, and lent out to other powerful men like party favors. We call it predation. It is the correct word. He identified vulnerable targets. He groomed them. He extracted what he wanted from them. He discarded them. He used his wealth and his network as a shield, and when that shield finally—partially, incompletely —failed, he died in a federal facility under circumstances that remain, to put it generously, unresolved.

But here is what we have been too polite, too cautious, or too gaslit to say clearly: the men in his orbit were not passive witnesses to a scandal. Prince Andrew didn’t stumble onto that island by accident. Bill Clinton didn’t log 26 flights on the Lolita Express because he liked the legroom. The network that protected Epstein for decades wasn’t a coincidence of geography—it was a community of interest. Men who understood, on some level, that their world runs on the same principle Epstein ran his life on: acquire, control, use, discard. What Epstein did to children, this class does to everything.

Call them what they are. Call them the Predator Class.

The term is not new. Serious thinkers—economists, journalists, historians watching the arc of late-stage capitalism bend toward something ugly—have used this language for years. But it has not yet broken into mainstream discourse with the force it deserves. We still reach for softer words. The “ultra-wealthy.” The “billionaire class.” The “one percent.” These phrases are accurate but they are bloodless. They describe an economic category. They do not describe a behavior. And behavior is exactly what we need to be talking about.

Because the behavior is consistent. It is the same behavior, expressed at different scales.

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Elon Musk does not simply run companies. He manipulates markets with a tweet—pumping a cryptocurrency, tanking a stock, moving billions of dollars of other people’s money with a joke or a mood — and faces no meaningful consequence. He has been handed the keys to the United States federal government’s financial infrastructure by a president he helped install, and he is using those keys to dismantle agencies, fire inspectors, and gut the oversight mechanisms that exist specifically to keep men like him in check. This is predation. It is the extraction of value from systems that took generations to build, executed with the casual confidence of a man who has never once been told no in a way that actually stuck.

Peter Thiel has made no secret of his contempt for democracy itself. He has bankrolled the political careers of men who share that contempt, funded the architecture of a movement designed to concentrate power in the hands of a tiny elite, and done so with the cheerful transparency of someone who has correctly calculated that no one is going to stop him. He doesn’t hide the ball. He doesn’t need to. That is what it looks like when a class of people has fully internalized its own impunity.

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And then there is Donald Trump—a man who has spent his entire adult life modeling the Predator Class ethos with the subtlety of a carnival barker. Who appeared in Epstein’s orbit for years. Who settled fraud cases, dodged accountability through legal attrition, and has now been returned to the presidency by a coalition that includes every billionaire who looked at the alternative—accountability, regulation, a government that might actually tax them—and chose the predator. Because the predator, at least, is their predator.

This is what the Predator Class does. They buy. They extract. They corrupt. They place financial bets on catastrophic outcomes—on wars, on crop failures, on the slow-motion collapse of the housing market, on the acceleration of climate chaos—and they profit from the suffering those outcomes produce. They do not build. They acquire what others have built and strip it for parts. They do not invest in communities. They purchase the political infrastructure of communities and redirect it toward their own enrichment. They are not job creators. They are rent collectors—of your labor, your attention, your data, your government, your future.

And they have learned, over the course of the last several decades, that the most powerful tool available to them is not money, though they have plenty of that. It is the fragmentation of language. The inability of the rest of us to look at what is happening and name it simply and clearly and together.

So let’s do that.

Smart people have been saying “predator class” for years. Cliff Schecter has been messaging this at Blue Amp Media and anywhere else he can find a microphone for months. It is time the rest of us caught up. Not as a rhetorical flourish or hyperbole, but because it is a precise, accurate description. It’s taxonomy. We are labeling them what they really are: predators, and by definition, a threat.

What Epstein did to those girls—the grooming, the exploitation, the network of powerful men who benefited and protected him—is not a metaphor for what this class does to the rest of us. It is the same instinct, the same calculus, the same fundamental belief expressed in different arenas. That some people exist to be used. That power confers the right to take. That accountability is for other people.

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They have names. We know their names. They have faces and yachts and private jets and foundation boards and Senate allies and favorable coverage in media properties they own.

We have language.

Start using it. Predator Class. Say it until it sticks. Say it until it shows up in headlines, in dinner table conversations, in the framing of every story about who is doing what to whom and why.

The act of naming them—precisely, calmly, without flinching—is not a small thing. It is, right now, one of the most important things we can do.

They are the Predator Class. And they are counting on us not to say so.

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