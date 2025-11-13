America’s Reckoning Has Begun

You ever have one of those shows that hits like a live wire? That this one.

David Shuster and I were already revved up. New Epstein emails had just dropped, exposing not just Trump’s grotesque proximity to that predator, but the rot in a media machine too timid to tell us the truth.

And Democrats showed us with their furious reactions to our betrayal by some old guard party leaders on the way out—with stalwarts such as Sen. Chris Murphy, Rep. Ro Khanna and New Jersey Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill making clear they’re done with that kinda bulls*t—the times they are a-changin’, as Bob Dylan once said.

This tells me we will have messaging, and voices delivering it in place for a huge 2026. And then we turned that energy up a notch by bringing in radio host and political commentator Egberto Willies, and the voltage damn near went through the roof.

I’ll say it again: the emails prove Trump wasn’t some distant acquaintance of Jeffrey Epstein. He was in it. He’s mentioned everywhere—in the victims’ accounts, in Epstein’s own words, even as the monster calls Trump “the worst human being alive.”

Yet our so-called mainstream media gives us graphics like “Epstein Mentions Trump Several Times.” Several? Try thousands. Watch Shuster’s full breakdown in Trump Knew: Epstein Emails Expose His Lies.

That’s what drives us mad—the lack of courage to speak plainly. The New York Times and the networks act like context is a four-letter word. They wring their hands about “bias” while the Supreme Court, stacked with Federalist Society drones, shreds the Constitution and waves away crimes as “immunity.” These aren’t judges; they’re political operatives in robes.

Egberto came in like a force of nature. He reminded us that when the judiciary is corrupt, you don’t hide the evidence—you throw it all out there for the people to see. He’s right. If the courts won’t defend democracy, citizens have to. That’s why independent media matters. That’s why we built Blue Amp Media.

Egberto also cut right to the bone: “Certain lives matter, certain lives don’t—that’s always been U.S. policy.” From Panama to Palestine, from Venezuela to our own borders, Trump’s regime—and now his enablers—carry out cruelty as policy. And the media looks away unless it sells clicks. When the president literally bombs civilians in international waters, they shrug.

But give them a sex scandal, and suddenly it’s wall-to-wall coverage.

It’s all connected. Whether it’s Trump’s White House asbestos pit of corruption (that story’s here), or the Epstein files, or the emoluments, or the immunity scam—the disease is the same: unaccountable power, rotted institutions, and a press too scared to fight back.

But here’s the good news: we are. Egberto’s Politics Done Right is growing out of Houston. David’s fearless reporting keeps setting the bar higher. And Blue Amp Media? We’re not waiting for gatekeepers to bless us—we’re building the gate. With every show, every article, every subscriber, we’re proving that truth still draws a crowd.

And there’s hope, because even inside the Democratic Party, people are waking up. Chris Murphy is calling out Schumer’s failures. Tammy Duckworth, Ro Khanna—they’re standing up instead of bowing down. As Egberto said, “It takes a lot to build something—but together, we can.” Damn right.

So if you’re reading this, if you’ve made it this far, here’s the ask: don’t just nod along. Share this. Subscribe at blueamp.co. Tell your friends that independent media is how we fight fascism and how we rebuild a democratic culture that deserves the name.

Because the empire of lies only wins if we stop flooding the zone with truth.