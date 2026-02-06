Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bluewave's avatar
bluewave
7m

I get nervous when handling these files...and just some practical steps we should all be taking (if possible):

1. ALWAYS use a VPN when connecting to the DOJ site. Otherwise, they will get your IP Address, and know who is accessing the files - both to the site, and also if any actions like DL'ing are taking place (And use a trusted VPN, and not one of the "free" ones as those providers sell your data)

2. If you can, when downloading the files - please make sure to use an antivirus / malware app to see if ANY of the files are infected with trojan spyware, etc.

3. I would suggest you use a virtual server if at all possible - VMWARE / PARALLELS (on Mac) to make sure the files are isolated from anything on your main desktop. That way, even IF something happens - the files are isolated and cannot infect your main desktop, etc.

The material deserves to be handled with extreme care and as Ellie says, the DOJ and others are watching who is downloading and writing about these files.

Let's stay vigilant in this fight together ✊🏻

Reply
Share
Jody Brink's avatar
Jody Brink
2m

Not being a journalist, I wasn't aware of the possible legal implications of receiving unredacted material. It blows my mind that people could be so evil as to not only abuse young boys and girls, but weaponize that against those trying to serve justice.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture