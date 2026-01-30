Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hope Crescione's avatar
Hope Crescione
2h

Trump is a convicted felon who is not even allowed to vote in some states, but he was able to run for president. He is also an adjudicated rapist. It is beyond my comprehension why ANYONE would vote for him, but enough pathetic souls did vote for him, and the rest of us...and the world...are being punished for their actions. The U.S. has become...to use his words..."a shiithole country" in the eyes of the world. He and the rest of our administration break the law every day, and line their pockets, according to those keeping track...of billions of dollars already. The most heartbreaking of all...they allow thugs to murder our citizens, and then slander those citizens. It's past time for multiple impeachments. It's past time for the member of Congress AND the pathetic, biased Supreme Court to honor their oaths to our Constitution, our country, and to us.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Cliff Schecter and others
Hoosier hostage's avatar
Hoosier hostage
2h

Well said, sir! We need a leader. Who will rise?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Cliff Schecter and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture