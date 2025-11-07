Amped Up: GOP Reps Say DOJ Has Trump/Epstein Pics *MUCH WORSE* Than Known

When David Shuster drops a story like this, it doesn’t just make waves—it creates political tsunamis. This week on Amped Up, Shuster broke open one of the most explosive rumors rocking Washington: Republican members of Congress are terrified about what’s in the Epstein files—and what those files might reveal about Donald Trump.

Word from DOJ backchannels is that the evidence is “much worse than known,” and that panic is now spreading through the GOP caucus faster than sex scandals among Project 2025 nerds.

Shuster doesn’t deal in gossip. He’s one of the most meticulous reporters in the business, and when he says Republicans are scrambling to distance themselves from Trump, it’s because the fear is real.

We’re talking about photos, videos, and data that could blow apart the last remnants of Trump’s carefully staged myth. Lawmakers are now ready to vote to release the Epstein files the moment the discharge petition is signed—some just to save their own careers before the inevitable reckoning.

Enter my good friend and this week’s guest, Dean Obeidallah—radio host, lawyer, comedian, and one of the smartest, funniest progressives in America. Dean brings the rare combination of intellect and heart that this movement needs. He reminded us that this is about more than schadenfreude—it’s about justice, decency, and the soul of the country.

As Dean said, “being a Democrat means caring about people I’ll never meet.” That’s the moral line that separates us from the cruelty of Trumpism—the same cruelty starving kids and gutting SNAP benefits while billionaires build gold-plated ballrooms.

Dean also dug deep into the state of our politics—calling out Pam Bondi’s years of protecting Epstein while pretending to champion victims, exposing how the GOP’s cruelty isn’t accidental but addictive.

And he brought optimism: the No Kings protests growing, voters turning out, and a new generation of Democrats rising on the language of affordability and justice. Dean’s take? Keep fighting. Stay bold. Don’t let the pundit class tell you that courage is bad politics.

We also talked about Zoran Mamdani’s stunning victory in New York City—a generational shift toward economic populism and compassion that terrifies the donor class. And yes, we talked about unity—two Jews and a Palestinian on one show, talking about hope, empathy, and fighting fascism together. That’s America at its best.

If you want to see what happens when progressives fight unapologetically for the working class, you’re seeing it now. Democrats are winning because we’re finally talking about what matters—affordability, fairness, and human dignity.

And if the Epstein files do come out? Then maybe, just maybe, the last mask will fall off the face of Trumpism, and Americans will see exactly what rot has been festering under all that fake gold paint.

Before I wrap, if you missed some of our recent coverage, don’t sleep on these:

👉 “Dems Crush GOP: Entering 2026, Eyes on WINNING 150 House Seats” — our deep dive into why Democrats are surging.

👉 “Starving 40 Million Americans? Trump’s Sick Sadism Knows No Bounds” — a brutal look at Trump’s assault on working families.

👉 “Top Dem Insider EXPOSES Billionaires Controlling Our Politics” — because sunlight is still the best disinfectant.

Those pieces set the stage for what’s happening right now—the awakening of a movement that refuses to be silent, refuses to be small, and refuses to play by the fascists’ rules.

Dean closed the show with a reminder that stuck with me: “We might be the generation that saves democracy—or the one that loses it.” The difference depends on what we do next. And he’s right.

The billionaires, the theocrats, and the wannabe kings are counting on our exhaustion.

Let’s prove them wrong.

Because at Blue Amp Media, we don’t get tired. We get louder.

—Cliff