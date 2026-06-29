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Fr. Jonathan Tan's avatar
Fr. Jonathan Tan
8h

Thank you so much for your essay. I admit, I am one of those on the left who had begun to despise the Jewish people for what they are doing in Gaza and Lebanon. I have never harbored those feelings for the Jewish people (or any other people) before and I feel uncomfortable about it. I am a retired Christian clergyman, and I have always tried to see the good in others regardless of their background. Reading the daily atrocities committed by the IDF on innocent people and the lack of a strong pushback in Israel just made me angrier. I forgot that there are Jewish individuals like yourself who feel as I do about the situation in Gaza and elsewhere. What you feel makes sense to me. Your essay clarified a lot of my unasked questions. You gave back to me a part of me that I was beginning to lose. For that, I thank you.

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Evelyn Scolman Lemoine's avatar
Evelyn Scolman Lemoine
8h

Lawrence, Cliff...thank you both for the courage to write and to publish this. I am not Jewish. I could not possibly fathom the pain that you experience for never being "enough" by some standard of purity. But I am a compassionate person who cries when I see the trauma that those in pursuit of purity inflict on people who are committed to what is best for all of us. So much is so wrong with our country today...we need to focus on ending this horrible regime. We must stop eating our own--the ones who are there to join in the effort. Peace to you both.

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